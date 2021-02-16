Tyler Perry's The Oval
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
Season 3 • 08/19/2022

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval Brings the Heat

If you thought Season 1 was wild, you better buckle up for Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering this February.
02/16/2021
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Deadly Secrets Come to Light on Tyler Perry's The Oval

While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/05/2021
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Danger Is Right Around the Corner on Tyler Perry's The Oval

Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
04/08/2021
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The President Has a Lot to Hide on The Oval

The president lays it all on the line and Richard seeks the truth on an all-new Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
05/03/2021
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Get a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval

Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
FLOTUS Gets What She Wants

In these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin sets her sights on the Secret Service chief and refuses to let a little thing like his marriage get in the way.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Nobody Effs with Flotus

Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The Oval

First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
02/03/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
