Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
Tyler Perry's The OvalSeason 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval Brings the Heat
If you thought Season 1 was wild, you better buckle up for Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering this February.
02/16/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalDeadly Secrets Come to Light on Tyler Perry's The Oval
While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/05/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalDanger Is Right Around the Corner on Tyler Perry's The Oval
Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
04/08/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalThe President Has a Lot to Hide on The Oval
The president lays it all on the line and Richard seeks the truth on an all-new Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
05/03/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalGet a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 FLOTUS Gets What She Wants
In these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin sets her sights on the Secret Service chief and refuses to let a little thing like his marriage get in the way.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Nobody Effs with Flotus
Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The Oval
First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
02/03/2022
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022