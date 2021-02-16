Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The Oval

Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The OvalSeason 3 • 02/03/2022
First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
Watching
Exclusive
01:00
Tyler Perry's The OvalSeason 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval Brings the Heat
If you thought Season 1 was wild, you better buckle up for Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering this February.
02/16/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalDeadly Secrets Come to Light on Tyler Perry's The Oval
While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalDanger Is Right Around the Corner on Tyler Perry's The Oval
Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
04/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalThe President Has a Lot to Hide on The Oval
The president lays it all on the line and Richard seeks the truth on an all-new Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
05/03/2021
Exclusive
09:26
Tyler Perry's The OvalGet a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
09:26
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 Get a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalTyler Perry's The Oval Returns with a Bang
Find out just how far the Hunter administration is willing to go in order to save the presidency when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns on July 20 at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
01:50
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 FLOTUS Gets What She Wants
In these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin sets her sights on the Secret Service chief and refuses to let a little thing like his marriage get in the way.
12/21/2021
Exclusive
01:44
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Nobody Effs with Flotus
Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022