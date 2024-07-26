BETX and Walmart Present: BET Experience x The Shoutout Recap

During culture’s biggest weekend at the BETX and BETAwards, @Walmart and BET Experience brought you The Shoutout, a phenomenal initiative aimed at amplifying the voices of Black creators and businesses! We celebrated incredible brands like The Honey Pot, Camille Rose, Urban Hydration, The Lip Bar, and Black Girl Sunscreen. Discover how nearly half of Black-owned businesses are discovered through word-of-mouth and how The Shoutout is supercharging this dynamic community. From the Fan Fest to the main stage, see how we’re uplifting Black excellence and supporting future-focused creators.