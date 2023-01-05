Hip Hop Weekly Facts - May 1-7, 2023

05/04/2023

Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 1 - 7, 2023.

More

01:19

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - GOOD Music vs. St. Lunatics

Kanye West's label GOOD Music made hip-hop history with acts like Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Big Sean and Common, and Nelly's St. Lunatics put the St. Louis rap scene on the map.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:28

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Soulquarians vs. Griselda

The Soulquarians fused soul, hip-hop and jazz in their communal music-making collective, while Westside Gunn's Griselda Records opts for a rugged aesthetic.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:25

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Deathrow Family vs. Hieroglyphics

Death Row vs. Hieroglyphics: West Coast giants clash! Snoop, Dre & Pac meet Del, Souls of Mischief & Casual. Gangsta rap vs. underground pioneers. Choose the victor!
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:28

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - NWA vs. Soul Assassins

In this matchup, BET examines how NWA and The Posse pioneered gangsta rap and launched several superstars, while Soul Assassins revolutionized hip-hop music production.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Sick Wid It vs. Dangerous

It's a fan-voted Bay Area battle royale as E-40 and the Sick Wid It crew go head-to-head against Too Short and The Dangerous Crew.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:27

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - TDE vs. Odd Future

TDE is known for their lyrical dexterity and for developing new artists, while Odd Future makes waves with their humorous and inventive style.
05/03/2023
01:29

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - MMG vs. Dungeon Family

Rick Ross, Meek Mill and their Maybach Music Group face off against The Dungeon Family Collective and its roster of highly influential artists in a contest where fans decide who wins.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - No Limit vs. Rap-A-Lot

Master P and his No Limit Soldiers helped define 90s hip-hop, and the Houston-based Rap-A-Lot crew produced a slew of critical and commercial hits.
05/03/2023
01:29

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Quality Control vs. So So Def

Quality Control has lived up to its name with acts like Migos and Lil Yachty, and So So Def's spotlight on Southern hip-hop has created all-time hits.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:28

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - YMCMB vs. Grand Hustle

There's no shortage of hitmakers with artists like Lil Wayne and Drake in the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires -- AKA YMCMB -- crew, but TI's Grand Hustle boasts its superstars as well.
05/03/2023
00:38

01:21

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit

Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit: Street anthems collide in an epic showdown! DMX's gritty pack battles 50 Cent's hard-hitting squad. Whose crew will reign supreme? Your vote counts!
05/09/2023
01:17

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Shady

G.O.O.D. Music vs. Shady: It's a lyrical face-off! Kanye's innovative crew, featuring Pusha T, squares off against Eminem's powerhouse team with 50 Cent & D12. Who'll win? You decide!
05/09/2023
01:21

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew

Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew: Shaolin's finest meet NY's lyrical pioneers! RZA, GZA & Method Man face Big Daddy Kane & Kool G Rap. Which crew will triumph? You decide!
05/09/2023
01:18

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds

Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds: Neo-soul meets dark Southern beats! D'Angelo & The Roots challenge Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J & DJ Paul. Whose sound will dominate? Cast your vote!
05/09/2023
01:23

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 1 Recap

Epic battles across the map! Who brought the heat? Revisit the clashes and cast your vote. Help decide who advances to Round 3!
05/09/2023
00:35

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Voting Explainer

Here are the ways that you can vote for the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
05/09/2023
00:38

Hip Hop Weekly Facts 8-14, 2023

Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 8-14, 2023 featuring 50 Cent, Was and Kendrick Lamar.
05/10/2023
01:28

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. NWA & The Posse

Death Row vs. NWA & The Posse: Dr. Dre's legacy in the spotlight! His Death Row team, with Snoop & Pac, faces off against his roots, NWA & The Posse. Which part of Dre's past reigns?
05/12/2023
01:29

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: TDE vs. Sick Wid It

TDE vs. Sick Wid It: Kendrick & ScHoolboy Q meet E-40's crew in a Cali face-off. Renaissance or hyphy, who dominates? Your vote decides!
05/12/2023
01:29

Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: YMCMB vs. No Limit

YMCMB vs. No Limit: Cash Money's Wayne & Drake face Master P's tank. A Southern battle of lyrical prowess and street anthems. Who will emerge victorious? Your vote counts!
05/12/2023
