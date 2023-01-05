East Coast: Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit
05/09/2023
In the East Coast bracket, Ruff Ryders, boasting members like DMX, Eve and Swizz Beatz, goes up against G-Unit, founded by 50 Cent and featuring Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and more.
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Soulquarians vs. Griselda
The Soulquarians fused soul, hip-hop and jazz in their communal music-making collective, while Westside Gunn's Griselda Records opts for a rugged aesthetic.
05/01/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Deathrow Family vs. Hieroglyphics
Death Row vs. Hieroglyphics: West Coast giants clash! Snoop, Dre & Pac meet Del, Souls of Mischief & Casual. Gangsta rap vs. underground pioneers. Choose the victor!
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - NWA vs. Soul Assassins
In this matchup, BET examines how NWA and The Posse pioneered gangsta rap and launched several superstars, while Soul Assassins revolutionized hip-hop music production.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Sick Wid It vs. Dangerous
It's a fan-voted Bay Area battle royale as E-40 and the Sick Wid It crew go head-to-head against Too Short and The Dangerous Crew.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:27
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - TDE vs. Odd Future
TDE is known for their lyrical dexterity and for developing new artists, while Odd Future makes waves with their humorous and inventive style.
05/03/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - MMG vs. Dungeon Family
Rick Ross, Meek Mill and their Maybach Music Group face off against The Dungeon Family Collective and its roster of highly influential artists in a contest where fans decide who wins.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - No Limit vs. Rap-A-Lot
Master P and his No Limit Soldiers helped define 90s hip-hop, and the Houston-based Rap-A-Lot crew produced a slew of critical and commercial hits.
05/03/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Quality Control vs. So So Def
Quality Control has lived up to its name with acts like Migos and Lil Yachty, and So So Def's spotlight on Southern hip-hop has created all-time hits.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - YMCMB vs. Grand Hustle
There's no shortage of hitmakers with artists like Lil Wayne and Drake in the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires -- AKA YMCMB -- crew, but TI's Grand Hustle boasts its superstars as well.
05/03/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts - May 1-7, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 1 - 7, 2023.
05/04/2023
Exclusive
01:21
05/09/2023
Exclusive
01:17
Midwest: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Shady
Big names battle in the Midwest bracket, with G.O.O.D. Music, the crew that helped elevate the careers of Kanye West, Pusha T and Kid Cudi, up against Eminem's label, Shady.
05/09/2023
Exclusive
01:21
East Coast: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew
Wu-Tang Clan redefined the sound of East Coast rap with its debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," but Juice Crew's complex rhymes and answer records make them a tough opponent.
05/09/2023
Exclusive
01:18
Midwest: Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds
This Midwest match pits the Soulquarians, the multitalented collective whose musical impact is still felt today, against Hypnotize Minds, founded by the Oscar-winning duo Three 6 Mafia.
05/09/2023
Exclusive
01:23
Round 1 Is Complete!
The votes have been counted for Round 1, and the 16 rap crews still in the running for the top spot include Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A and the Posse, So So Def, and more.
05/09/2023
00:35
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Voting Explainer
Here are the ways that you can vote for the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
05/09/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts 8-14, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 8-14, 2023 featuring 50 Cent, Was and Kendrick Lamar.
05/10/2023
Exclusive
01:28
West Coast: Death Row vs. N.W.A and the Posse
Death Row's Snoop, Tupac and Warren G face off against N.W.A and the Posse's Ice Cube, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre for West Coast supremacy.
05/12/2023
Exclusive
01:29
West Coast: TDE vs. Sick Wid' It
Top Dawg Entertainment can't be too "HUMBLE." with stars like Kendrick Lamar on its roster, but Sick Wid' It's impactful legacy makes it a strong contender in the West Coast bracket.
05/12/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Dirty South: YMCMB vs. No Limit Soldiers
In the Dirty South bracket, both YMCMB and No Limit Soldiers boast impressive lists of chart-topping hits, like Lil Wayne's career-making "Lollipop" and Mystikal's "Danger (Been So Long)."
05/12/2023
