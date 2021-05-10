Marzz Offers a Look Into Her Creative Life 11/30/2021
Marzz explores her relationship to music by discussing her first time in a recording studio, her musical inspirations and dream collabs, her creative process, and more.
Highlight
08:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Jermaine Dupri Chats About Fat Joe's Heated Instagram Live
Hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri talks about Fat Joe's Instagram Live incident, the likelihood of a So So Def and Bad Boy tour, why southern artists have dominated the industry and more.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:28
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Yung Bleu Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist
Yung Bleu gives a shout-out to his entire team while accepting the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
03:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rising Hip-Hop Stars Go Off in the Lyricism Cypher
GRIP, D Smoke, Smino and Tierra Whack come through with some unforgettable one-liners in the lyricism cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
02:21
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Baby Keem - "family ties"
Rapper Baby Keem performs his single "family ties" from his debut studio album, "The Melodic Blue," at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Performance
02:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Latto - "SoufSide" and "Big Energy"
Atlanta rapper Latto gives an energetic and explosive performance of "SoufSide" followed by her song "Big Energy" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:07
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Nab Best Hip Hop Video
Rapper Remy Ma accepts the Best Hip Hop Video award on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit song “WAP.”
10/05/2021
Performance
04:14
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Nell - "Fye Fye"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe brings tons of energy to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage as he performs his single "Fye Fye" alongside Fat Nwigwe and Nell.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Performs His Hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall
Nelly takes the stage with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 to perform his iconic hits "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre" and more.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
Exclusive
03:04
Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH"
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
10/25/2021
Exclusive
03:26
Soul Train Awards 2021A Look Back at the "Soul Train" Scramble Board
Find out how "Soul Train" dancers scored on the show's famed Scramble Board as they decoded the names of artists, athletes and entertainers.
11/16/2021
Exclusive
08:17
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Babyface
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds has been making hits and breaking records for more than four decades, building an impressive musical legacy along the way.
11/29/2021
Exclusive
04:57
Soul Train Awards 2021Long Live Disco
Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer were among the stars who made their mark in disco music in the 1970s, and the genre encouraged party people to leave their worries behind.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
04:02
Exclusive
05:42
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Giveon
Giveon's music taps into old Hollywood and classic R&B, but his signature baritone voice, unique musical expressions of love and loss, and style guarantees he'll be around for the long haul.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
06:10
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love: Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men ushered in a new era of vocal groups with their combination of old school doowop and modern R&B, creating a hybrid genre that dominated the airwaves in the 1990s and 2000s.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Sharon Hill
Sharon Hill chats about her history with dance, choreographing creative routines with her late dance partner Tyrone Proctor, dealing with colorism and becoming her authentic self, and more.
12/01/2021
Interview
02:35
Marzz Plays The Last and Talks Movies, Empowerment and More
BET Amplified artist Marzz reveals the most recent movie she half-watched, the reason eating makes her feel empowered and why her cats are so scary.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
05:34
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love - Jagged Edge
Since rising to fame in the 90s, Jagged Edge has become a mainstay of R&B thanks to songs like "Let's Get Married" and "Where the Party At" and collaborations with Nelly, Rev. Run and more.
12/03/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021