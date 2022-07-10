Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’
10/07/2022
Cherelle Griner has only spoken to Brittney twice.
Cherelle Griner has only spoken twice to the imprisoned WNBA star who was convicted in a Russian court for drug smuggling.
10/07/2022
