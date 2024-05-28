BET Awards 2017 Lookback - Xscape
05/28/2024
Xscape discusses reuniting for the first time in 18 years and performs "Understanding," "Who Can I Run to" and "Just Kickin' It."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
08:15
BET Awards 2017 Lookback - Xscape
Xscape discusses reuniting for the first time in 18 years and performs "Understanding," "Who Can I Run to" and "Just Kickin' It."
05/28/2024
Exclusive
05:31
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Cardi B
From her early days on Love & Hip Hop to killer performances on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, Cardi B is always and forever that girl.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
13:20
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback — Best Host Moments
Hosts Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more bring energy, jokes and star power to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage over the years.
10/14/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist Winners
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
16:44
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback: Best Southern Hip Hop Performances
Check out memorable BET Hip Hop Awards performances from Southern rappers Migos, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Ludacris and more.
10/17/2024
Highlight
12:07
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rich Homie Quan
Check out interviews, acceptance speeches, performances and more from the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
30:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30
The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
05:55
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rap City Booth 2022
Host Big Tigger looks on as Rapsody, Havoc and G Herbo take turns setting the iconic Rap City Booth on fire with their energetic freestyles.
10/18/2024
12:13
BET Talks Episode Rotimi Part 1BET TalksS1
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
11/14/2024
12:20
BET Talks: Rotimi Part 2BET TalksS1
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
11/18/2024
12:02
BET Talks: Skylar SimoneBET TalksS1
On this episode of BET Talks, rising R&B star Skylar Simone opens up about her journey in the music industry, from viral covers to, her highly anticipated new album and the personal stories behind her most buzzed-about tracks. From song inspirations sparked by late-night conversations about relationship dilemmas to her candid take on love languages and self-reflection, Skylar brings her raw, relatable energy to the table. Get an inside look at the creative process behind her music and hear exclusive insights into her journey as an emerging artist.
11/19/2024
15:10
BET Talks: Dave East & AraabMuzik on Collaboration, Culture, and CreativityBET TalksS1
Dave East and AraabMuzik dive into their creative process, the cultural impact of their music, and the grind that keeps them authentic in an ever-evolving industry.
12/04/2024
28:03
BET Talks: JoeyBada$$ on Career Highs, Hard Truths, and a BET BanBET TalksS1
The award-winning rapper-turned-actor opens up about his Clive Davis Artist-in-Residence honor, Oscar-winning film, first stop-and-frisk experience, new music plans, and how he got banned from 106 & Park and the BET offices.
12/04/2024
Exclusive
10:54
Gettin' Busy - Evolution of Dance in Hip Hop
Experts break down the history behind the dances that have moved hip hop for decades, including popping and locking, freestyle and more.
12/17/2024
29:34
For the Love of Hip Hop
Hip-hop legends MC Lyte, T.I., The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy and others discuss their earliest memories of falling in love with the genre, how it has changed their life and much more.
02/03/2025
01:14
Kevin Hart Named Host of BET Awards 2025BET Awards 2025
This year's show marks 25 years of celebrating Black culture and legacy and will air live on June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.
04/22/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
Exclusive
07:47
BET Awards Lookback - Spicy Moments That Had Us Gagged
Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Mo'Nique and more celebs have had a lot to say to haters and fans alike during their time onstage at the BET Awards over the years.
05/12/2025
Exclusive
10:10
King Energy - Unforgettable Male PerformancesBET Awards 2025
For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.
05/20/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Tonight, 9/8c on BET
08/20/2025
Promo
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/15/2025
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025