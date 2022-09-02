Kenny Lattimore - "Lose You" 02/09/2022
Kenny Lattimore reassures his devotion in the music video for "Lose You," directed by Eboni J and Les Krone.
Watching
Performance
04:55
Kenny Lattimore - "Lose You"
Kenny Lattimore reassures his devotion in the music video for "Lose You," directed by Eboni J and Les Krone.
02/09/2022
Exclusive
05:20
BET Awards 2022Do It for the Culture: Questlove
Journey through the remarkable career of award-winning musician, producer and director Questlove from The Roots to "Summer of Soul."
06/08/2022
Exclusive
01:40
BET Awards 2022Road to the BET Awards: Wizkid
Wizkid, nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards, has gone from humble beginnings in Nigeria to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and iTunes charts.
06/15/2022
Exclusive
05:31
BET Awards 2022Do It for the Culture: Summer Walker
Look back on the moments that have cemented award-winning R&B artist Summer Walker as a critically acclaimed musician, mental health advocate and essential voice of a generation.
06/16/2022
Performance
03:31
Atozzio - "Feel Better"
Relationships get very complicated very fast in the music video for Atlanta-based recording artist Atozzio's single "Feel Better."
06/17/2022
Exclusive
08:08
BET Awards 2022Rehearsal 360 Rewind Starring H.E.R. and Lizzo
Revisit legends in the making H.E.R. and Lizzo as they offer up a behind-the-scenes look at their past BET Awards performances, from choreography run-throughs to vocal rehearsals.
06/21/2022
Exclusive
01:31
BET Awards 2022Road to the BET Awards: Ari Lennox
Signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records, Ari Lennox continues her music industry rise with BET Awards 2022 nominations for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year.
06/21/2022
Exclusive
12:14
BET Awards 2022Queer AF!
Black musicians, artists and influencers reflect on what it means to embrace their identities, and discuss the importance of queer representation in media and culture.
06/22/2022
Highlight
09:21
BET Awards 2022Sean "Diddy" Combs Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award
Looking back on his decades-long career, Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award.
06/26/2022
Highlight
00:58
BET Awards 2022Sean "Diddy" Combs Has Had a Lifetime of Achievements
A rapper, mogul, fashion designer and so much more, Sean "Diddy" Combs is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
Highlight
00:51
BET Awards 2022Silk Sonic Wins Album of the Year
In Anderson .Paak's absence, Bruno Mars takes stage at the BET Awards 2022 to accept the coveted Album of the Year Award for "An Evening with Silk Sonic."
06/26/2022
Exclusive
03:00
BET Awards 2022GoGo Morrow Wants Her Music to Reflect Positivity
GoGo Morrow discusses her lifelong relationship with music, how she differentiates herself as a modern R&B artist and how special it was to perform at the BET Awards 2022.
06/29/2022
Performance
02:59
Ambré - "Wild Life…"
R&B singer-songwriter Ambré shows her lover around her hometown of New Orleans in the music video for "Wild Life…" from her EP "3000˚."
07/06/2022
Exclusive
03:31
BET Awards 2022The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards
Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
Performance
03:22
Ambré featuring Jvck James - "I'm Baby"
New Orleans singer-songwriter Ambré sings about letting her lover take charge in the music video for "I'm Baby," featuring Jvck James.
07/13/2022
Performance
02:54
Muni Long featuring Saweetie - "Baby Boo"
Muni Long and Saweetie show off their moves in a sweet dream sequence video for their catchy collab that's all about making a dating app match their "Baby Boo."
07/13/2022
Exclusive
05:10
BET Awards 2022Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
Performance
03:32
Dyllón Burnside - "Superpowers"
Dyllón Burnside makes no apologies for being his authentic self as he celebrates his uniqueness and his "Superpowers" in the passionate music video for his new single.
07/15/2022
Performance
04:12
Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign - "Friends"
Monica dances in the desert and sings with Ty Dolla $ign in the video for their track "Friends" from Monica's album "TRENCHES."
07/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022