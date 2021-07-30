Jacquees featuring Future - "Not Jus Anybody" 07/30/2021
Jacquees and Future sing about wooing a special someone while enjoying an intimate house party in their music video for "Not Jus Anybody."
Watching
Performance
02:42
Jacquees featuring Future - "Not Jus Anybody"
Jacquees and Future sing about wooing a special someone while enjoying an intimate house party in their music video for "Not Jus Anybody."
07/30/2021
02:45
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
03:43
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
10:10
Cooked in 5Coi Leray Cooks Cali-Inspired Fried Salmon Tacos
Rapper Coi Leray tells stories and shows off her clean-as-you-go approach while frying up salmon tacos inspired by one of her favorite soul food spots in Sherman Oaks, CA.
09/09/2021
03:32
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
09/10/2021
Performance
04:36
Phoenix Awards 2021Leela James - "See Me"
Singer-songwriter Leela James treats viewers to her soulful single "See Me" at the Phoenix Awards 2021.
09/17/2021
Performance
04:13
Phoenix Awards 2021Ledisi - "Anything for You"
Singer-songwriter Ledisi performs her soulful tune "Anything for You" at the Phoenix Awards 2021.
09/17/2021
02:24
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Duo Or Group Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Best Duo Or Group Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/23/2021
Performance
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
Performance
04:12
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
04:13
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
Performance
04:37
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together"
H.E.R. and Tauren Wells join forces to praise the Lord and keep the faith in this music video for their single, "Hold Us Together."
09/30/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Exclusive
04:33
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Why We Love Drake
BET lists the many reasons why the multi-talented artist Drake deserves our love, from his dope rhymes and legit acting chops, to his extensive charity work and open affection for his mom.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
06:53
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Fact or Cap
After GRIP, D Smoke, DNA, Fivio Foreign and Tierra Whack hear statements about hip-hop culture, they must determine which ones are true and which ones are false.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021