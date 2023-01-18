Soul Train Awards 2022: Fly Fellas On The Red Carpet
11/18/2022
If you're gonna be on the carpet, you better be fly.
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Plate Full of Juneteenth History
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06/17/2022
01:01
Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
11/18/2022
01:04
Soul Train Awards 2022: Fly Fellas On The Red Carpet
Let's take a look at some of the most fly fellas that hit the carpet.
11/18/2022
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rémy Martin Adds Their Magic to a Classic Cocktail
The iconic cognac brand created the perfect “fall in a glass” Rémy Sidecar that’s the perfect balance of bitter and sweet.
11/23/2022
01:49
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rémy Martin VSOP Delivers a Sweet and Sour Classic Cocktail
A Rémy Sour is the adult version of lemonade you’ve been waiting for.
11/25/2022
04:12
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rémy Martin XO Elevates An Old Favorite
Three simple ingredients that leads a flavor-forward, good-to-the-last drop Old Fashioned.
11/25/2022
02:13
Soul Train Awards 2022: The Rémy Martin Cocktail That’s a Must-Try
Infused with notes of tropical citrus added to the luxury cognac, the Rémy Uptown is the warm touch you didn’t know you needed on a winter's day.
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