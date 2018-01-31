Season 2018 Clip (01:35)
7 hours ago BET Breaks: Kanye Dresses Models Like Kim K For Yeezy Season 6 Ad

BET Breaks: Kanye Dresses Models Like Kim K For Yeezy Season 6 Ad

His obsession with Kim Kardashian just reached a new level.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style