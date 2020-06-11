Season 2020 Clip (05:37)
Yesterday BET Gospel: Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"

BET Gospel: Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"

The gospel artist expresses gratitude for the good and bad in his music video for "Thank You for It All" from his album "Chosen Vessel."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music