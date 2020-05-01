Clip (05:45)
10 hours ago BET Gospel: Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins - "Come Together"

BET Gospel: Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins - "Come Together"

Rodney Jerkins teams up with gospel supergroup The Good News in the music video for "Come Together," featuring Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Karen Clark Sheard and many more.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music