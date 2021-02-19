Michael from the East - "Lie to Me"
Michael from the East laments losing the woman of his dreams in the video for "Lie to Me" from his 2020 album "Prix."
Michael from the East laments losing the woman of his dreams in the video for "Lie to Me" from his 2020 album "Prix."
Vic Mensa, Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper offer a refuge to those struggling to survive in the music video for their poignant song "Shelter."
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS