Season 2019 Clip (03:32)
10 hours ago BET Awards: Burna Boy - "Ye"

BET Awards: Burna Boy - "Ye"

After being named Best International Act, Burna Boy sets the stage on fire as he performs his hit song "Ye" at the 2019 BET Awards Post-Show.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Home | 2019 BET Experience

Be the first to know about announcements, ticket specials, sweepstakes, giveaways and more for the 2019 BET Experience! Buy tickets for STAPLES Center concerts and more! Buy VIP Packages: the only way to get tickets to the BET Awards and exclusive access. Order your wristband now for the Celebrity Basketball Game, Celebrity Dodgeball Game, Genius Talks, Acoustically Speaking, Kicksperience, BETX House of Fashion & Beauty, BETX Main Stage and more!
Mar. 2018

Latest on BET.com