Season 2020 Clip (01:42)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jay-Z Calls Minnesota Governor About George Floyd

BET BUZZ: Jay-Z Calls Minnesota Governor About George Floyd

Minnesota governor Tim Walz revealed during a press conference on May 31 that Jay-Z called him urging that he pursued justice for George Floyd.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs