Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:11)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Man Sues After Police Mistake His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

BET BUZZ: Man Sues After Police Mistake His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

Springfield, Illinois cops unsealed the urn carrying the remains of his two-year-old child.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news