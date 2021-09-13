Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:24)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: Mexican Rapper Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into Scalp

BET BUZZ: Mexican Rapper Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted Into Scalp

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in a TikTok video.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music