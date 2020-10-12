Season 2020 Clip (01:17)
BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Lakers After NBA Finals Win

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers following their finals win, snagging the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat on Oct. 11.

