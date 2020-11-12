Trending:
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Viola Davis reflects on what it was like to work with Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28. They co-star in his final film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

