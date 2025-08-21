Ayesha Curry Reveals She Never Planned on Marriage or Kids Before Meeting Steph

Ayesha Curry envisioned a different life for herself before she met Stephen Curry .

In an episode on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast, Ayesha expressed how she originally didn’t have a desire to have children or become a wife.

“I didn't want kids. I didn't wanna get married,” she told the podcaster.

“I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that's it. I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that.”

The host asked Ayesha if she knew when she was ready to marry the Golden State Warriors star.

“I didn't,” she said.

“I just knew that I loved him and I'd never experienced anything else. I'd never felt any differently than, like, this is who I wanna spend the rest of my life with. And so we kinda just dove in.”

When it comes to their daughter Riley, who was conceived three months into their marriage, the entrepreneur believed she had a full year before the possibility of pregnancy based on her doctor’s advice. She was stunned to discover she was expecting much sooner.

“My OB said expect it to take up to a year. And so I'm like, in my head, I heard at least a year,” she expressed.

“I was thinking we were gonna be bar hopping. It's like, ‘Nope. You're pregnant and you're gonna be very, very sick.' I wouldn't change a thing, of course. But, yeah, it was not on my bingo card.”

The couple now has four children, the youngest, Caius Chai was born in 2024. Curry shared a picture of his hand on Instagram last May in a collaborative post.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!,: they captioned.