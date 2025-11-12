Wait A Minute, Is That Method Man On The NFL Sidelines With A Camera?

One thing about Method Man, he’s got skills. Rapping? Check! Acting? Check! Photography? Check! Who knew?!

The NFL sidelines suddenly have a new photographer and his name is Method Man. The Wu-Tang rapper was spotted shooting from the field at the New York Jets game. He was even wearing an official NFL Media vest as he snapped shots. ​​Fans praised his versatility online, noting Method Man’s seamless jump between creative worlds. One fan wrote, “This is so dope!” Another said, “This is me with my 500 side quest.” Another, “He is living a great life!”

One of Method Man’s fellow photographers snapped a pic of him and the NY Jets posted it to their X account with the caption, “if you’re watching the game today and you think you see @methodman on the sideline with a camera, yes you did,” alongside photos from the event. Method Man worked the sidelines like a pro!

This random side quest isn’t the only thing Method Man has going on. He starred in all four seasons of the hit series “Power Book II: Ghost,” which ended after four seasons last year. And his portrayal of character, Davis MacLean, earned him three NAACP Image Awards for “Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.”

He recently announced a starring role in the upcoming film, “Relationship Goals” opposite Kelly Rowland.