Opinion: Cory Booker Spoke for 25 Hours—Now What?

There’s something poetic—almost nostalgic—about watching a U.S. Senator stand on the floor and speak uninterrupted for over 25 hours. It recalls a time when filibusters were acts of conscience, even if they were often on the wrong side of history. This time, Senator Cory Booker’s marathon speech was in protest—not to stall legislation, but to make a point: that Donald Trump’s policies and Elon Musk’s dystopian government experiments are eroding democracy right in front of us.

Let’s not sugarcoat it: the Republican Party—now fully mutated into the Trump-Musk authoritarian cosplay club—tried to overthrow the U.S. government on January 6, 2021. They stormed the Capitol, smeared feces on the walls, called for the hanging of the vice president, and waved Confederate flags like it was 1861. And yet, here we are in 2025… watching Democrats still playing dress-up democracy, hoping marathon speeches will somehow shake a nation back to its senses.

Booker’s speech was a feat of stamina and conviction. He called out the Trump-Musk administration’s dismantling of the Department of Education, its defiance of court rulings, and its targeting of student protesters. He stood tall in a room that too often ducks, dodges, or disappears when moral clarity is needed. It was moving. It was righteous. It was long. And yet—it wasn’t enough.

Because the truth is, actions speak louder than words. And the Democratic Party can’t keep banking on symbolic gestures, stirring speeches, or clever soundbites while the other side steamrolls democratic norms and human rights. Booker's filibuster was a start, a powerful statement that someone is paying attention—but statements don't pass laws. They don’t protect students from deportation. They don’t save public education. And they don’t stop a billionaire from playing government like a tech startup.

What we need from the Democratic Party now is not just vocal outrage—we need strategy. We need cohesion. We need consequences. Too many Democrats are still trying to play by rules the other side has long abandoned. Booker’s speech stood out precisely because it did something, but its impact is limited unless others follow through with action.

Use the floor speeches, sure. But follow them up with legislation. Mobilize voters. File lawsuits. Take to the streets. The time for "resistance" as a marketing campaign is over—we need results. The country is in crisis, and the party that claims to care about the people most affected needs to act like it.