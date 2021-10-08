'RHOP’ Star Dr. Wendy Osefo And Husband Eddie Beat Cheating Rumors

Well, it looks like Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie have finally been able to put the cheating rumors to rest.

Speaking with Page Six, the Real Housewives of Potomac star shared how she and her husband have been able to ignore the persistent rumors of infidelity in their marriage during Season 6 of the show.

“When something is not true and you know your truth, it really doesn’t impact you. My response to the women … was, ‘Don’t try to tarnish his reputation.’ That’s all it was rooted in. I never once spoke to the legitimacy of it,” she explained.

Adding, “I know it’s not true. That’s not what we [were] talking about. What we [were] talking about is, ‘Don’t play with my husband’s name.’ And I said that very clearly.”

In case you missed it, Wendy defended her husband to her castmates on the show after Gizelle Bryant had started to gossip around that he was having an affair.

“It was her being messy,” the 37-year-old said about her former friend. “And if she would have owned up to it, it would have been like, ‘OK.’ But let’s not cower under the guise and say, ‘Oh, I’m concerned.’ It wasn’t rooted in concern.”

Despite the drama, Wendy says that she and her man are solid. The pair have been married for 10 years.

“We’re husband and wife, but above all, we’re friends,” she said of the attorney, with whom she shares three young children: sons Karter and Kruz and daughter Kamrynn. “When your friendship unit is really strong and you genuinely care for someone, everything else, you do it as a team.”

She also revealed that off-camera her husband was a huge support in advocating for her to rethink her friendship with Bryant.

“We always talk about everything. When I told him what was said, he was like, ‘I’m sorry that someone who you thought was a friend did this to you.’ That was the conversation in our house,” the John Hopkins University professor said. “Let’s reevaluate who you consider your friend.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.