Renowned Contemporary Artist Amy Sherald Cancels Major Exhibition at the Smithsonian, Citing Censorship

Amy Sherald , the artist who gained national attention for painting the official portrait of Michelle Obama in 2018 and depicting Black life in powerful yet soft grey and sky-blue tones, such as Breonna Taylor for the cover of Vanity Fair, has recently withdrawn her work, a major solo exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, over what she cites as censorship.

In a statement, Sherald shared that she was “informed that internal concerns had been raised” about one of her paintings that features a transgender woman with fuchsia hair, a blue gown, and holding a bouquet of flowers, reports CNN. The image is reminiscent of the posture of the Statue of Liberty.

“These concerns led to discussions about removing the work from the exhibition,” Sherald's statement said. “While no single person is to blame, it is clear that institutional fear shaped by a broader climate of political hostility toward trans lives played a role.”

According to the NY Times, Sherald said that Lonnie G. Bunch III, the secretary of the Smithsonian, which runs the Portrait Gallery, had proposed on Monday that instead of the painting they would include a video of people reacting to the painting and having a conversation about transgender issues. Sherald rejected this proposal because she said it would have included anti-trans views.

“When I understood a video would replace the painting, I decided to cancel,” she said. “The video would have opened up for debate the value of trans visibility and I was opposed to that being a part of the ‘American Sublime’ narrative.”

Set to go live at the museum in September of this year, Sherald’s “American Sublime,” a highly anticipated exhibition of works, would have been the first by a Black contemporary artist at the Portrait Gallery.

As per the NY Times, Sherald is particularly known for her “sensitive, serene portraits, which led to her selection by Ms. Obama. Some of her work, such as her transgender Statue of Liberty, has also been fueled by social concerns.”

Regarding the painting, “Trans Forming Liberty,” Sherald said in her statement: “This painting exists to hold space for someone whose humanity has been politicized and disregarded. I cannot in good conscience comply with a culture of censorship, especially when it targets vulnerable communities.”