This Week in Good Black News: Lupe Fiasco Joins Johns Hopkins Faculty, Simone Biles Named ‘Sportsperson of the Year,’ and Trae Tha Truth Reunits with Missing Daughter
This week in Good Black News, we’re toasting to excellence and fresh starts.
Rapper Lupe Fiasco starts 2025 with an exciting new role as a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Johns Hopkins' groundbreaking Hip Hop Degree Program.
Meanwhile, Simone Biles flips her way into history yet again, earning Sports Illustrated's 2024 Sportsperson of the Year for her unmatched resilience and record-breaking achievements. And in a heartfelt moment, Trae Tha Truth reunites with his daughter after a months-long ordeal. Dive into these stories and more this week in good Black news.
Lupe Fiasco is joining the faculty at Johns Hopkins University
Veteran rapper Lupe Fiasco is starting the new year off with a new gig. Starting Fall 2025, he’ll join Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute as a Distinguished Visiting Professor in its groundbreaking Hip Hop Degree Program.
The Chicago rapper, who also teaches at MIT and is a Yale fellow, shared his excitement on Instagram. The “Kick Push” hitmaker expressed his honor in contributing to Peabody’s prestigious legacy, writing on Instagram, “I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most, Rap.”
Simone Biles is Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson Of The Year”
Simone Biles has been named *Sports Illustrated’s* 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, capping off her historic return to gymnastics dominance. The 11-time Olympic medalist called the honor “exciting” and a chance to keep gymnastics in the spotlight. SI praised her unmatched athleticism, resilience, and advocacy for athletes' well-being.
After overcoming “the twisties” in 2020, Biles reclaimed her throne at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the most decorated female gymnast in Olympic history. She’ll accept the award on January 7 in Las Vegas.
Meghan Markle is starting the new year off with a Netflix series and a return to Instagram
Meghan Markle is ushering in 2025 with excitement. On January 15, she’s debuting her Netflix lifestyle series, “Homegrown: With Meghan,” blending practical tips and candid chats with stars like Roy Choi and Mindy Kaling.
Plus, she’s back on Instagram! Meghan kicked off the year with an intimate video on her new @meghan handle, marking her return to social media since her blogging days. The former actress plans to use her platform to spread positivity and reconnect with global communities.
Trae Tha Truth shares emotional reunion with missing daughter
Trae Tha Truth ended 2024 on an emotional rollercoaster after his daughter, Truth, went missing for months. Accusing the child’s mother of taking her, he shared updates and even released a heartfelt song.
Thankfully, the ordeal ended on New Year’s Day when, according to TMZ, authorities located Truth in California, leading to a tearful reunion.
The outlet reported that Trae immediately returned to Texas with his daughter. Meanwhile, Truth’s mother is set to be extradited to Texas on child endangerment charges.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the emcee wrote that he is focusing on rebuilding with his daughter, taking it "one day at a time" back home in Texas.
Costco has no plan to stop its DEI efforts despite criticism
Costco is standing firm on its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives despite criticism from anti-DEI shareholders.
Unlike companies scaling back such programs, Costco's board unanimously rejected a proposal questioning financial risks tied to its diversity goals. Defending its stance, Costco highlighted how DEI fosters employee creativity, attracts diverse talent, and enhances customer experience.
The retail giant, led by a chief diversity officer, supports small, diverse businesses and organizations like the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, emphasizing its commitment to inclusivity.
A group in Philly is providing homemade menstrual pads for girls in Africa
In North Philadelphia, the Pan-African Sisterhood Health Initiative (P.A.S.H.I.) gathers weekly to craft reusable menstrual pads for girls in Africa and beyond.
Operating from the Ujima Friends Peace Center, the group, led by co-founder Maisha Sullivan-Ongoza, is making a global impact, using donated materials to create eco-friendly pads that last up to three years, addressing menstrual hygiene challenges that disrupt education.
Rihanna celebrates one year of sobriety during New Year’s Eve
Music mogul Rihanna hinted at a possible alcohol-free 2024 during a playful Instagram reel on New Year’s Eve, celebrating at home with friends.
The 9-time Grammy winner proclaimed, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year!” while jokingly embracing a "new year, new me.”
Whether serious or not, the singer’s focus on responsibility might be connected to her life as a mom of two young sons, RZA and Riot Rose, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.