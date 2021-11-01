WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed

They were supposed to hit the road on Nov. 2.
The Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour Until 2022

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

By BET Staff
November 1, 2021

The legendary hip hop group The Fugees, which consists of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, were supposed to start their tour on Nov. 2 in Chicago. The tour is now postponed.

The official Instagram account for the group posted the following message, “Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

The statement continued, “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates! Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements!”

No one from the group has released individual statements as of yet.

