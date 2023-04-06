7 Television Shows/Limited Series to Watch This Spring
Our spring television lineup is here, and the theme is: Documentary. FX has two series set to premiere, first a deep dive into the rise and legacy of influential producer J Dilla and a never before seen look at the relationship with rapper Tupac Shukar and his mother Afeni with a five-part docuseries called Dear Mama. Several shows are also returning, including Judge Steve Harvey. For the complete list, keep reading.
RapCaviar Presents — Season 1 (Hulu)
Music streamer Spotify brings its popular hip-hop playlist to television with its Hulu original docu series RapCaviar Presents. Launched on March 30, the new show unpack some of today’s “most provocative issues” through the lens of music’s most prominent musicians and cultural influencers, the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, and many more.
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla (FX/Hulu)
The life and legacy of the late J Dilla will be examined in a new documentary coming to FX and Hulu on April 7. Presented by The New York Times, the original documentary is billed as “an intimate portrait” of the artist born James Yancey.
Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere produced the project, which will feature exclusive interviews with members of Dilla’s family as they reflect on their fondest memories of the legendary producer and their struggle to keep his legacy alive.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Robin Thede’s Primetime Emmy-nominated comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show returns to HBO for its fourth season on April 14, 2023.
The series is best known for its hilariously funny skits and many memorable cameos from stars across Black Hollywood. Several new cast members have also been added to the lineup, including Angel Laketa Moore, Tamara Jade, and DeMya Gurley.
Dear Mama (FX)
There are many projects out there about the rapper Tupac Shakur. However, not many have dived into the personal relationship of the late influential emcee and his mother and member of the Black Panther Party, Afeni Shakur.
FX’s new limited series is set to premiere on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the following day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two of a five-episode project, with one new episode each subsequent week.
Filmmaker Allen Hughes, who's behind movies like Menace II Society and The Book of Eli, is behind the series as director, writer, and executive producer. Hughes promises never before heard audio and video footage.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)
Fans of the popular Netflix’s Bridgerton rejoice as the viral regency-era romance returns on May 4 with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
The new chapter will focus on young Queen Charlotte, played by actress India Amarteifio, and her rise to prominence and power, as well as the love story between her and King George. The series will premiere on May 4, 2023, with six episodes.
Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
Steve Harvey is known as one of the most successful hosts in the business. On May 9, he returns to his courtroom for Season 2 of Judge Steve Harvey. The series is described as an “arbitration-based reality court comedy show” and follows as Harvey “welcomes a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom -- from small claims to big disputes and everything in between.”
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)
Gather the family as Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home returns for a sixth season on April 9. The new season picks up as “Raven, Booker, and Alice travel to London to visit Victor, where they become entangled in a mix-up of majestic proportions when Alice is mistaken for a member of the royal family.”