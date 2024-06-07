Tisha Campbell Discusses Rare Lung Disorder and Improved Health Since Her Divorce

Tisha Campbell is getting candid on an update about her health.

While speaking to former music executive and host Shanti Das, of the mibo show , the "Martin" star announced that she has been in remission from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, as reported by PEOPLE .

"I have been in remission for four years now," she explained. "They can't find it at the base of my brain at all." In 2011, the star revealed to the outlet that she had been dealing the disease for about a decade.

"Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called "granulomas" in one or more organs of the body," according to the American Lung Association . Black women are "three times more likely to be diagnosed with sarcoidosis than White women."

Due to her diagnosis, Campbell said the possibility of becoming sick made her anxious, adding, "every cold took me to the hospital."

"I haven't gotten sick, not one time. And I was so scared to get Covid because I thought, 'If I get Covid, I'm gonna die,'" she added.

"...Just every sniffle, allergies... It would build up and I would get sick."

"But I have not been sick ever since I got a divorce," she quipped.

The "Little Shop of Horrors," star and Duane Martin were married for 22 years after exchanging vows in 1996, but in 2018, Campbell filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The exes finalized their divorce in 2020.

"I'm just telling y'all the freaking truth, stress is a killer," Campbell continued. "Yeah, it is. And it's connected to your body."