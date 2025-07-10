Tour de Force: Black Riders Redefining Cycling's Grandest Race

Merhawi Kudus made history in 2015 when he was named in the start list for the Tour de France , finishing 84th in the General Classification. Alongside his teammate and countryman Daniel Teklehaimanot, he became one of the first two black African riders to start the Tour de France. At 21 years old, he was also the youngest rider in the race that year. He is also a multiple-time Eritrean National Champion (2018 and 2022) and the winner of the Time Trial title in 2021. Most recently, he won the National Road Race Championship in 2025.