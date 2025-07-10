Tour de Force: Black Riders Redefining Cycling's Grandest Race
The Tour de France is an iconic spectacle in the world of sports. The annual, grueling bicycle race is the most prestigious race for professional cyclists. The storied history of the Tour began in the summer of 1903 as a publicity stunt to promote a local newspaper, but it has since transformed into a global phenomenon that captures the imagination of die-hard bicyclists and even casual observers of the sport.
Since its inception, the Tour has been overwhelmingly comprised of white European riders. When Black riders entered the sport and competed in the Tour, their mere presence was a significant milestone, as they fought the ever-present barrier of systemic racism in the sport. Their contributions to cycling should be honored and celebrated.
As the 2025 Tour de France is currently underway, here are several Black cyclists who have raced in the event and made historical strides in the sport.
Biniam Girmay (Eritrea)
In 2024, Biniam Girmay became the first Black rider and the first Eritrean to win a stage in the Tour de France, winning stages 3, 8, and 12. He also claimed the green jersey (points classification) in the same year. Previously, he made history in 2022 by winning a stage at the Giro d'Italia, becoming the first Black African to win a stage in a Grand Tour. Regarded as one of the most exciting bicyclists in the sport today, Girmay has multiple stage wins at races such as the La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, the Tour de Suisse, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, and the Circuit Franco-Belge.
Yohann Gène (Guadeloupe, French Caribbean)
Yohann Gène holds the distinction of being the first Black participant in the modern era of the Tour de France, having ridden in seven editions of the race for Team Europcar in 2011. He rode the Tour de France seven times from 2011 to 2017 and was notably the first Black rider to finish the Tour de France (in 2011). Outside of the Grand Tours, Gène has claimed several victories in the La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, a primary African stage race.
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)
In 2015, Daniel Teklehaimanot earned a historical achievement by becoming the first Black African rider to wear a leader's jersey in the Tour de France, donning the polka dot jersey (King of the Mountains). Teklehaimanot is a multiple-time African Champion in both the Individual Time Trial (2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013) and the Team Time Trial (with multiple wins). In his home country, he’s won the Eritrean National Road Race Championship in 2008, 2012, and 2016, and the Eritrean National Time Trial Championship in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2018.
Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea)
Merhawi Kudus made history in 2015 when he was named in the start list for the Tour de France, finishing 84th in the General Classification. Alongside his teammate and countryman Daniel Teklehaimanot, he became one of the first two black African riders to start the Tour de France. At 21 years old, he was also the youngest rider in the race that year. He is also a multiple-time Eritrean National Champion (2018 and 2022) and the winner of the Time Trial title in 2021. Most recently, he won the National Road Race Championship in 2025.
Nic Dlamini (South Africa)
Nic Dlamini made history in 2021 when he became the first black South African cyclist to compete in the Tour de France, riding for Team Qhubeka NextHash. Although he didn’t complete the race, as he finished outside the time limit on Stage 9, his participation was a landmark moment for South African cycling and another significant step towards making the sport more diverse. He also represented South Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.
Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)
A pioneering figure for Ethiopian cycling, Tsgabu Grmay was the first Ethiopian professional cyclist and the first Ethiopian to compete in and finish all three Grand Tours. He competed in the Giro d'Italia (2015), Tour de France (2016, 2017), and Vuelta a España (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020). He also represented Ethiopia at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, becoming the first Ethiopian cyclist in 44 years to reach the Olympics.
Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
Continuing the legacy of Eritrean riders, Natnael Berhane is renowned in the cycling world for his endurance and tenacity. He has competed in the Tour de France (2016, 2019). He is also a two-time winner of the road race at the African Road Championships, in 2011 and 2012. Berhane has won the Eritrean National Road Race Championship titles in 2015 and 2019, as well as the National Time Trial Championship in 2014.