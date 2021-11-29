Soul Train Awards 2021: Tisha Campbell And Tichina Arnold's Fashion Moments
From sassy performance looks to trendy black carpet fashions, the award show hosts didn't disappoint!
Let us be the first to say that Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold showed up and showed out at the 2021 Soul Train Awards! From their memorable dance moves that didn't miss a beat to their trendy ensembles that glued us to our seats, there's no question the hosts know exactly what we want to see!
Below, take a look at the fashionable styles worn by the dynamic duo. We promise they didn't disappoint!
The ladies stepped onto the stage in their Sunday's best dresses. Tichina wore a black and sheer midi-dress while Tish stuns in an emerald green v-neck gown. Classy!
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell paid homage to the 70s rocking black and gold looks. We are here for it!
The ladies kept us laughing all night long. Tisha did a skit from her iconic role on 'Martin' wearing a pink Versace robe with her head caught in the headboard.
The dynamic duo hit the stage serving up fashions! Tichina rocked a black peplum dress and stylish hat, while Tisha stuns in a red sequin floor-length gown. Ok, ladies!
Since the Soul Train Awards is hosted at the famous Apollo Theater, it's only right Tisha and Tichina channeled their inner Steve Harvey and KiKi Shepherd, the original amateur night hosts! Do y'all see Tisha's yellow suit and Tichina's sequin gown? They nailed it!