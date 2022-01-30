Drakeo The Ruler’s Family File $20 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Festival Promoters

Rapper Drakeo The Ruler’s family last week filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against the promoters of the Los Angeles music festival where he was fatally stabbed in the neck.

According to ABC7, on Thursday (Jan. 27), the family of the slain rapper announced the lawsuit during a press conference. The attorneys played video of the brawl, which they called a “targeted assassination.”

Live Nation, Bobby Dee Presents, and C3 Presents were named in the lawsuit.

“As a result of this negligence,” attorney Rodney Diggs says, resulting in Ruler’s death, “Caiden, five year-old, is not gonna be able to spend holidays, other New Years and things of that nature, with his father.” Caiden Caldwell is Drakeo’s only child, who he shares with Tiana Purdue.

How did these people get through? How did these people get access, backstage, to an artist?" Purdue said during the press conference. "Where was anyone? Where was anyone there to help him?"

Drakeo, 28 at the time of his death, was not allowed to bring his own security, according to Diggs.

“So if you can’t have your own security there, then you best believe that security needs to be provided.”