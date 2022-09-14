LeBron James’ Family Beautifully Showcased In Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

LeBron James and his family are revealing to the world their kingdom.

In a new Vanity Fair spread and interview, the Los Angeles Lakers star, his wife, Savannah James, and their three kids – Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7 – opened up their L.A. home to the publication’s cameras. James’ mother Gloria is also included in the pics, along with Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK.

The James family was dressed in a number of designer looks, posing throughout their California home, which included an elaborate pool with marble detail and a black Porsche 918 Spyder parked in a private driveway.

Also in the spread, the family coordinated clothes in a number of looks that included matching pajamas, as well as a father-daughter moment that featured James and Zhuri in matching Chrome Hearts overalls.

“Excuse my language, but we a dope family,” Savannah said to Vanity Fair.

In regards to the family, LeBron and Savannah discussed their children with the latter explaining how they manage the dynamic of both Bronny and Bryce following their father’s basketball legacy.

“With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic,” she said. “It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.”