Ice Spice and Latto End Feud With New Song 'Gyatt'

Looks like Ice Spice and Latto are squashing their beef after linking up on a new record.

The two hip-hop stars recently dropped their joint track “Gyatt,” a confident anthem where they flaunt their physical features and assert they’re second to no one.

“My man be gassin' me, he puttin' a battery in my back (Peow) / I s*it on hoes for sure, but I ain't into the scat (Brr) /I turn around and thick s*it has entered the chat, okay (Woo) /Same d*ck, different night, b*tches can't relate (B*tches can't relate),” Latto spits on the new song.

The two rappers were once at odds, and according to Complex ’s timeline of their feud, the tension appears to have stemmed from their loyalty to two of today’s biggest rappers, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

According to the outlet, after a brief Twitter exchange between Minaj and Latto, The “Barbie Dangerous” rapper and the “Munch” rapper became closely associated with each other, collaborating on records with Minaj who dubbed Spice the “princess of rap.”

Latto then collaborated with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on their hit single, “Put It on Da Floor.”

Fans then claimed that the “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” rapper took digs at Ice Spice on her record with Offset entitled “Fine As Can Be.”

“That nigga a munch/Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/I don’t do backends, need it up front/I’m big dawg, you bitches is runts/Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/I pull triggers and I pull blunts.”

Ice Spice seemingly retaliated on her single, “Think U Da Sh*t,” with Spice rapping “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/She all on the floor, told her get up,” with fans guessing she’s referencing the “Big Energy” record with Cardi B.

Great to see bygones be bygones.