The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, launched by the National Trust for Historic Preservation , is a program operating with the goal of “preserving sites of African American activism, achievement, and resilience.” And the historic, world-renowned Apollo Theatre will now benefit from that fund.

Historically, the neoclassical theatre initially, Hurtig and Seamon’s New Burlesque Theater, did not allow African-Americans to perform or be patrons of the space.

According to the Apollo Theater, “In 1981, it was purchased by Percy Sutton , a prominent lawyer, politician, media and technology executive, and a group of private investors. Under Sutton’s ownership, the Theater was equipped with a recording and television studio.”

The now legendary Harlem theater, holds a storied history and has long been the stage for some of the nation’s top Black artists , from Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and James Brown, to contemporary artists such Mary J. Blige and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Now it will receive a much-needed facelift with a grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

According to USA Today , the Apollo Theatre will be able to restore its signature marquee thanks in part to the grant.

Michelle Ebanks, the Apollo’s president and CEO, shared that the grant is not only a wonderful way to support the historic theater, it is also "a recognition of the ongoing efforts to preserve history and culture.”

In particular, she continued, “Black historic places often face underfunding or lack of visibility, making it all the more critical to protect and celebrate them."

Brent Leggs, executive director of the fund and senior vice president of the National Trust, calls the legendary Apollo Theater “a shrine to Black artistic genius."

Leggs continued, “For over a century, it has launched icons and shaped culture, and now with our help, it’s undergoing a comprehensive restoration to ensure this historic venue thrives for another 100 years of creative brilliance.”

Overall, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has raised around $150 million and has supported 378 preservation projects nationally in the US.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation , the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s grants have made “a total investment of over $44 million since 2018. And by leveraging the Action Fund’s scale, resources, and preservation expertise, important sites of Black cultural heritage have been permanently protected and recognized for their role in shaping our American history.”

“As institutions divest from their responsibility, we remain committed to this never-ending work of telling the full history.’’ Legg said.