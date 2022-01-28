WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s Car Struck By Gunfire, No One Injured

“An act of gun violence shakes your soul,” she said in a statement.

(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

By BET Staff
January 28, 2022

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri revealed that her vehicle was hit by gunfire on Saturday, January 22. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A  statement from Bush read, “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe.”

She also wrote on Twitter, “I'm touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed … That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe.”

The exact location of the incident, outside of being in St. Louis, Missouri, was not revealed. However, CNN reported Rep. Bush was not the target of the attack.

