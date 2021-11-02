Rev. Jesse Jackson Recuperating in D.C. Hospital After a Fall

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington, D.C., after taking a fall on the campus of Howard University where he had been visiting with student protestors.

"We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator," the HBCU’s officials tweeted.

Jackson hit his head in the tumble. According to CNN, his medical tests were normal, but he was kept overnight for observation.

Jackson, 80, was hospitalized this past August after testing positive for COVID-19. In 2017, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Jackson had been planning to speak with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick about students' concerns about living conditions in their residential halls when he sustained his injury.