28 Days of Black History: 7 Legendary Black Couples Who Changed the Game in Love and Legacy

The Wayans family is synonymous with comedy and entertainment, but at the heart of their dynasty was the love and partnership of the late Howell Wayans and Elvira Alethia Wayans. As the proud parents of ten children, most of whom became Hollywood legends like Keenen Ivory, Damon, and Kim Wayans, just to name a few, their love built a foundation of creativity, resilience, and family unity. Their legacy lives on through their children, who continue to entertain and inspire audiences worldwide.