'Divorced Sistas' But Make It a Cocktail: Signature Drinks Inspired by the Sistas

If you’ve been watching Divorced Sistas, you already know the tea is piping hot and the fashion is next-level. But what if each character had a cocktail that matched her vibe? From Geneva’s beautifully complicated spritz to Naomi’s bold bourbon moment, we’ve created five custom drink recipes to toast to every Sista’s storyline.

Whether you’re throwing a watch party or just sipping through the drama solo, these cocktails will help you embody your inner Sista—no matter how messy or magical things get.

Geneva’s “Law & Order Spritz”

Character Vibe: Polished chaos, secrets in stilettos.

Geneva (Khadeen Indrea) has been spiraling in the most elegant way. From cheating scandals to maybe-baby-daddy drama, she stays in some mess—but she does it in a structured green gown with a full face. Her drink? A refreshing but deceptively complicated Aperol spritz.

Ingredients:

1 oz Aperol

3 oz Prosecco

Top with club soda

Orange slice garnish

Build it in a wine glass over ice. This is a drink that looks light but leaves a strong impression—just like Geneva herself.

Rasheda’s “Church Chic Champagne Cocktail”

Character Vibe: Calm, collected, and knows where all the bodies are buried.

Rasheda (LeToya Luckett) is the only one Geneva confesses her secrets to—and that’s because she’s the Sista who gives grace and reads you if needed. Her drink is just as graceful: floral, sparkly, and deeply refined.

Ingredients:

1 oz elderflower liqueur

4 oz Champagne or dry sparkling wine

Lemon twist or edible flower garnish

Serve in a flute. It’s Sunday brunch energy—but don’t get it twisted, she still has a clapback loaded and ready.

Bridgette’s “Peacemaker Pomegranate Martini”

Character Vibe: Sweet, observant, and slightly over it.

Bridgette (Jennifer Sears) is the friend in the corner watching all the foolishness unfold, giving silent side-eyes and choosing peace. Her drink? A subtly sharp, slightly fruity martini with a clean finish.

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

1 oz pomegranate liqueur

1 oz lime juice

Pomegranate seeds or lime wheel for garnish

Shake with ice and strain into a martini glass. It’s pretty, balanced, and delivers just the right amount of punch.

Naomi’s “Fiery Divorce Old Fashioned”

Character Vibe: She’ll throw hot water on your man’s new wife and not blink.

Naomi (Porscha Coleman) isn’t afraid to burn bridges—or lace fronts. She’s fiery, blunt, and emotionally scorched from her past. Her drink is a classic bourbon old fashioned with honey syrup for complexity.

Ingredients:

2 oz bourbon

½ oz honey syrup

Dash of Angostura bitters

Orange peel

Stir over ice in a rocks glass. Strong, warm, and a little bitter—just like Naomi’s current outlook.

Tiffany’s “Rosé Refresher”

Character Vibe: Warm-hearted, well-meaning, and being played by Geneva (sadly).

Tiffany (Briana Price) is the new girl trying to find her groove, but unfortunately, she’s caught in Geneva’s love triangle without knowing it. Her drink is light, hopeful, and best served with a dose of real talk.

Ingredients:

3 oz chilled rosé

1 oz grapefruit juice

Splash of club soda

Grapefruit wedge garnish

Pour over ice and top with soda. A sweet and sparkling sipper for the one who doesn’t know what’s coming next.

Bonus Tip: How to Throw a Divorced Sistas Sip & Watch Party

Assign each guest a Sista and serve their signature drink.

Create DIY drink menus with the character names.

Add a glam dress code: think satin, bold lips, and hoops.

Keep tissues on standby—because the drama, like the drinks, will leave you buzzed.



Whether you're team Geneva, rooting for Rasheda, or ready to break free with Naomi, these cocktails are the perfect pairing to the storylines we love to hate-watch. So pour up, lean in, and let the Sistas drama unfold.