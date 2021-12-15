WATCH: HBO ‘Insecure: The End’ Documentary Trailer

Insecure is coming to an end with only two episodes left in the series finale, but HBO and Issa Rae have unveiled a special documentary that shows the behind-the-scenes culmination of the final season.

Insecure: The End is set to premiere on HBO Max on Sunday (Dec. 26) and follows the cast and crew of the popular show while they filmed Season 5. The doc will feature interviews from Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, Wade Allain-Marcus, and Christina Elmore.

“I’m just incredibly humbled, blessed,” Rae says in an emotional speech wiping away her tears during the opening of the trailer.

Showrunner Prentice Penny soon chimes in to share the importance and impact of Insecure, “Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me, to be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork to make more shows like us, is just really special.”

The last two episodes of Insecure will air on HBO Max on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 at 10 PM ET.

Watch the trailer for Insecure: The End below:

In other news, Issa Rae released a new podcast We Stay Looking, an adaptation of Insecure.

Produced by Rae’s Raedio, Tenderfoot TV and HBO Max, We Stay Looking is a scripted satirical true-crime podcast that exposes the corruption of the justice system. The new iteration is the follow-up for the widely-successful Looking for LaToya podcast.

In the podcast, citizen sleuth Rose Cranberry played by Terri J. Vaughn “returns to a crime scene vowing to continue her search for missing Black girls after finding the missing LaToya Thompson (played by SZA) in Looking for LaToya.

The first three episodes are available on all podcast platforms.