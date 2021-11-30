WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Issa Rae Teams Up With Black-Owned Tech Company For ‘Insecure’ Mobile Game

‘The Come Up’ game is available now on the App Store.

By Alexis Reese
November 30, 2021

If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the Insecure universe, now’s your chance! The Black-owned game studio Glow Up Games and the HBO show have teamed up to create a new mobile game for Insecure fans.

Insecure: The Come Up, puts players into the hilarious world of Issa Dee (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), and the rest of the crew as they go through their own adulting experiences and unexpected life events that are thrown at them.

“I’m excited that The Come Up game is finally out for fans of Insecure to play!” Issa Rae shared in an official statement, according to Forbes. “Working with the Glow Up Games team has been a great experience, as they seamlessly integrated the world of ‘Insecure’ from its characters, stories and music into a game that allows everyone to relive their favorite moments of the series.”

Players of the virtual world will have the chance to rap like Issa Dee with their own “Mirror B*th” in a rap-based “fast-paced rhyme and lyric mini-game.” You can also customize your character with clothes, hairstyles, accessories and more.

New locations can be unlocked too that open up new story arcs and exclusive product drops.

Insecure: The Come Up is now available to download through the Apple App Store and is coming soon to Google Play.

