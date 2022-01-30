The woman who leaped to her death Sunday (Jan. 30) morning from a Manhattan high-rise building was former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, The New York Post reported, citing law-enforcement sources.

Around 7:15 a.m., Kryst jumped from the 60-story Orion building and was found dead in the street below.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined," the Post quoted a statement from the pageant winner's family.

Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the luxury apartment building located at 350 W. 42nd St but jumped from a common area on the 29th floor of the building, The New York Daily News reported, citing police sources.

She posted this message on Instagram before jumping: “May this day bring you rest and peace,”

The beauty pageant winner earned a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law and worked as an associated civil litigation attorney Poyner-Spruill LLP in Charlotte, N.C., from September 2017 to May 2019. A former Miss North Carolina, she was crowned Miss USA in 2019. Kryst also worked as a reporter for ExtraTV.

Extra shared the following statement:

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

The Miss Universe organization also posted a statement to Twitter calling Kryst, "one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing."

Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family, friends and anyone fortunate enough to know her personally.