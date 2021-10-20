Ludacris Hints That The Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson Feud Is A ‘Delicate Situation’

Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have had some beef over the years. Their other co-star, Ludacris, is definitely steering clear of any drama.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 44-year-old rapper and actor, who was promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys, said, “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men.”



He continued, “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

In case you missed it, back in 2016, according to TMZ, reported Johnson was unhappy with some of the decisions Diesel made about Furious 8 as a producer, and things got so heated between them on set, it was allegedly becoming nearly impossible for them to shoot scenes together.

In a famous 2016 Instagram rant, Johnson called someone "chicken sh*t" and "candy ass,” which many interpreted to be directed at Diesel.

However, in Johnson’s 2018 cover story with Rolling Stone magazine, the former wrestler explained that he and Diesel recently spoke in person and put everything out in the open.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," he said.

"I came to realize... we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."