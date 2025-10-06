Misinformation Spreads as Trey Reed’s Family Waits for Second Autopsy Results

Despite speculation online, the second autopsy report for De’Martravion “Trey” Reed , a 21-year-old Delta State University student, has not yet been made public, according to the Clarion Ledger . Reed was found dead on September 15, hanging from a tree on campus in Cleveland, Mississippi. Investigators said early on that his death was a suicide.

Rumors about his death quickly spread online, with some people incorrectly connecting his case to another man, Cory Zukatis, who was also found hanging the same day in Vicksburg. Police said the deaths were not related, and Zukatis’s death was ruled a suicide.

On September 18, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner said Reed’s autopsy results were “consistent with hanging and no foul play.” Reed’s family, however, still has questions and hired lawyers to conduct a private investigation. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump’s team arranged for the Colin Kaepernick “ Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative ” to fund an independent autopsy, led by Dr. Matthias I. Okoye of Nebraska. The Crump team said to the Clarion Ledger on October 2 that the final report “hasn’t been finalized and no details would be released until it was.”

Online speculation increased after Krystal Muhammad of the New Black Panther Party claimed during the “ Willie D Live” podcast that she had spoken with Reed’s mother about the second autopsy. The second autopsy has not yet been released, and the outlet reportedly could not confirm Muhammad’s statements.

Authorities said Reed’s death showed “no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.” They also denied claims that he had broken bones or other injuries.