Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Which Artists Have Kicked their ‘Best International Flow' All The Way to the Winner’s Circle
As hip hop stretches its global reach, it’s becoming harder to deny the genre and culture’s impact on art. Musical battles have gone from borough to borough to jumping ponds overseas and generated some of the most promising artists, including Little Simz, Stefflon Don, and Stormzy, to name a few. As we gear up for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, hip hop music, and culture’s biggest night, we are looking back at some of the memorable “Best International Flow” winners. Take a look below, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Sarkodie (Ghana) ’19
Ghana’s Sarkodie took home the 2019 BET Hip Hop Award for “Best International Flow,” beating out several talented international artists, including United Kingdom’s Little Simz, Canada’s Tory Lanez, South Africa’s Nasty C, and many more. While accepting his award, which he dedicated to his daughter, he thanked Akon for everything he’s done for Africa. “Akon saw the dream,” he said. “I encourage each of you to take a trip to Africa and come have fun. If you come, choose Ghana. You know what time it is.”
Sarkodie and France’s Kalash, also nominated, later brought the heat for a Best International Flow Cypher that’s a must-see show event.
Stormzy (United Kingdom) ’20
United Kingdom’s Stormzy won the “Best International Flow” award at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards ceremony. The honor was presented by Sarkodie, who took home the trophy the year before. Stormzy rose to prominence in the UK underground music scene thanks to his impressive freestyling over classic grime beats. Since then Stormzy’s contributions to the business has earned him several music-related awards including several Brit Awards honors.
Little Simz (United Kingdom) ’21
Stormzy presented fellow UK emcee Little Simz with the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards “Best International Flow” award. The multitalented star beat out an all-male group including the likes of Nigeria’s Ladipoe, South Africa’s Nasty C, Brazil’s Xamā, and Laylow and Gazo both hailing from France.
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET