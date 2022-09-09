Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Which Artists Have Kicked their ‘Best International Flow' All The Way to the Winner’s Circle

As hip hop stretches its global reach, it’s becoming harder to deny the genre and culture’s impact on art. Musical battles have gone from borough to borough to jumping ponds overseas and generated some of the most promising artists, including Little Simz, Stefflon Don, and Stormzy, to name a few. As we gear up for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, hip hop music, and culture’s biggest night, we are looking back at some of the memorable “Best International Flow” winners. Take a look below, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.