Donald Glover Reveals He’s Producing Malia Obama Short Film, Admits Crying Over ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Backlash

Donald Glover recently teased a collaboration with Malia Obama during a GQ magazine cover story.

The actor, producer and rapper told the publication that his new production company, Gilga, is working with former President Barack Obama’s daughter on her short film. During the conversation, Glover also noted that he’s mentoring Obama, who is a writer on his new Amazon series Swarm.

“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,” he said during a discussion about Gilga’s larger mission.

Donald Glover Surprises Fans With New Music Donald Glover Surprises Fans With New Music

Fam Udeorji, Glover’s longtime collaborator and Gilga creative partner, added that the team wants to support Malia in whatever she wants to do for a career. “Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something,” he said. “But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted — even if it was a slow process.”

Also during the interview, Glover revealed that he was upset over the backlash he received for his hit TV series Atlanta’s third season. He notes that if he gave fans Season 4 of the program instead of Season 3 then he would’ve been “letting them down.”

“As a product maker, as an entertainer, as an artist, as somebody who loves to make things for people… I’ve studied it enough to understand that things feel good because of what comes before and after them,” Glover told the magazine. “We deserve quality. We deserve something that isn’t easy for everyone to digest all the time.”

He continued: “I knew season three wasn’t easy. We all knew it wasn’t easy. We knew opening the season without [any of the cast] was going to make people f*****g mad and be like, ‘What the f**k?’ It felt like…you’re climbing and you’re climbing to get to the top where the light is. And when you get there, you can do whatever dance you want. And that’s what everybody’s fighting for.”