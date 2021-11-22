2021 American Music Awards Complete Winners List:

Last night Sunday (Nov. 21) concluded the 49th annual American Music Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by five-time AMA winner, Cardi B, the night was jammed packed with performances from Silk Sonic, Coldplay and Tyler, the Creator, and had winners that included BTS, who swept their categories, taking home three trophies, including Artist of the Year.

Olivia Rodrigo, a relatively new artist, took home one of her seven noms for New Artist of the Year.

Here is the full list of the 2021 American Music Awards nominees and winners:

Artist of the Year Winner: BTS

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song Winner: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video Winner: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist Winner: Ed Sheeran

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist Winner: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group Winner: BTS

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album Winner: Taylor Swift, evermore

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song Winner: BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”