2021 American Music Awards Complete Winners List:
Last night Sunday (Nov. 21) concluded the 49th annual American Music Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hosted by five-time AMA winner, Cardi B, the night was jammed packed with performances from Silk Sonic, Coldplay and Tyler, the Creator, and had winners that included BTS, who swept their categories, taking home three trophies, including Artist of the Year.
Olivia Rodrigo, a relatively new artist, took home one of her seven noms for New Artist of the Year.
Here is the full list of the 2021 American Music Awards nominees and winners:
Artist of the Year Winner: BTS
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year Winner: Olivia Rodrigo
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year Winner: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
Favorite Trending Song Winner: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favorite Music Video Winner: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist Winner: Ed Sheeran
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist Winner: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group Winner: BTS
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album Winner: Taylor Swift, evermore
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song Winner: BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”