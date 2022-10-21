Cardi B Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lawyer In $5M Mixtape Artwork Case

Cardi B clashed with an opposing lawyer during her mixtape artwork trial, leaving the judge over the case threatening a mistrial.

According to the Associated Press, the incident took place on Wednesday (Oct. 19) when the Bronx rapper had a few words for attorney A. Barry Cappello, whose client is suing the 28-year-old for misusing his likeness on the cover of her 2016 Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1.

During the hearing, Judge Cormac Carney had to dismiss jurors two separate times due to a heated exchange of words between Cardi and Capello. Judge Carney even told Capello he had “crossed the line” and threatened to declare a mistrial.

Kevin Brophy issued the $5 million lawsuit and says his back tattoos were photoshopped onto Cardi B’s mixtape cover without his consent. The ink appears on a male model whose face is positioned suggestively between Cardi’s legs.

The WAP artist became annoyed at Capello’s suggestion that Brophy’s tattoos on her “raunchy” mixtape cover had seemingly contributed to her successful career.

“[I have been] working my ass off [for] two kids,” she said, adding that it was “really insulting to me as a woman that a man is claiming responsibility.”

After taking a short recess, questioning resumed but Judge Carney limited excessive commentary from both parties.

“We’re at a point where it’s just not productive,” he said. “We’re arguing with one another. It’s unprofessional and our brand [of the U.S. District Court] is being diluted.”