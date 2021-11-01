After upsetting incumbent Bill Peduto in the primary, Democratic State Rep. Ed Gainey is looking to make history as the first Black mayor, while Republican retired policeman Tony Moreno wants to be the first from his party to be mayor since the 1930s. Both have a list of issues they say are crucial for the next to hold office to tackle. Gainey wants police reform and a public health plan that focuses on communities and equity particularly with Black women. Moreno, however, is pushing for more cops in the neighborhoods and better enforcement of police policy along with training individuals to repair property in the community while funding an office targeted strictly at neighborhoods.